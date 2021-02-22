Manatee Democrats call for Baugh’s resignation

“Manatee County Democrats believe that the COVID-19 vaccine should be equitably distributed as was intended by the Manatee County Commission,” the letter states. “We stand in opposition to Manatee County Commission Chair Vanessa Baugh, who acted outside the authority of the County Commission in collaboration with Governor DeSantis and Rex Jenson, president and CEO of Lakewood Ranch developer Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, to schedule a VIP pop up vaccination location restricted to people living in two specific Manatee County zip codes. This special treatment of limited Manatee residents included Commissioner Baugh herself.”