Manatee County vaccinations re-scheduled to Thursday and Friday of this week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Thousands of residents in Manatee County had their vaccination appointments delayed due to the winter weather crippling much of the country.
Manatee County now says those residents will be rescheduled to the same day and time of their appointment, for the end of this week. That means if you were scheduled to be vaccinated on Thursday of last week at noon, your appointment will now be this upcoming Thursday at noon.
Nick Azzara, Outreach Manager for Manatee County says, for the most part, appointments are keeping the same day and time, just now for this Thursday or Friday.
“The winter storm hit and severely impacted other areas of the country and that severely impacted travel routes that ultimately ended up here in Florida delaying the availability of vaccine doses. So when we put out an update last week we stated that vaccines had been delayed because of the winter storm and that we were notifying those that were scheduled that their appointments were just going to be delayed one week. Thankfully that didn’t cause too much concern and confusion,” said Azzara.
Azzara also says the county is expecting to start receiving an increased number of vaccine doses in the coming weeks, as well as a more regular schedule for the doses to come.
Sarasota County did not see the same delay issues as they don’t schedule appointments for residents until they have the vaccines in hand.
