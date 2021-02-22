Florida DOH data indicates 2.6 million people have been vaccinated so far

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -More than four million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to more than 2.6 million people across the state so far, according to new data from the Florida Department of Health.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, speaking Wednesday in Manatee County, recognized the heavy demand for vaccinations. “There’s still very strong demand because we have four-and a-half million seniors, and you have many that want it, and as you do more and more chunks -- and you’re doing 400,000 a week -- that’s going to make a big dent in that,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.
Data released over the weekend by the Florida Department of Health shows 44,000 people in Manatee County have been vaccinated so far. That’s about 23,000 first doses and about 21,000 people who have received second doses of the vaccine.
In Sarasota County, 71,000 people have been vaccinated and nearly 39,000 first doses administered. 32,000 people with the series complete. The Department of Health in Sarasota announced Friday they have more clinics popping up. Over the weekend, they held a drive-thru site in North Port.
“We expect to get vaccines on Monday or Tuesday, so lots of work ahead,” said Chuck Henry with DOH in Sarasota.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.