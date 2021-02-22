Flags to half-staff on Tuesday in honor of Pinellas County Sheriff

PINELLAS, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. DeSantis has directed that the flags of the United States and Florida shall be flown at half-staff to honor the memory of a Pinellas County Sheriffs deputy. This will be effective from sunrise to sunset, Tuesday, Feb. 23.
Deputy Michael Magli was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 17 as a result of a vehicle crash. Magli served the community for over seven years in the Pinellas County Sheriff’s office.
Flags will be at half-staff at the Pasco County Courthouse, the Pinellas County Courthouse, and the State Capitol Building.
