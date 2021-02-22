First Alert Weather: A cold front passes by tonight bringing a week of pleasant weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday will start with mostly sunny skies. By afternoon you will notice an increase in humidity as winds shift south and then southwest. With the additional moisture and an approaching front will come some building afternoon clouds. Don’t expect much more than a sprinkle or passing shower this afternoon.
Our best rain chance will come later in the day after evening drive-time is nearly over. From about early evening into early overnight hours, our rain chance will go to 30% with an outside chance for a thunderstorm. Winds will pick up a bit and temperatures will fall a few degrees by morning if clouds part early.
Tomorrow the winds will have shifted to the north and cooler air will spill in. Our Tuesday high will be about 6 to 7 degrees cooler than today’s low 80s. Afterward, it’s smooth sailing into the weekend with a slow warming trend. Temperatures will climb back to the 80s by Saturday. Skies will remain sunny to partly sunny all week long.
