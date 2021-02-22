Construction crew hits gas line in Gulf Gates Estates

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Utility crews in Sarasota County are cleaning up after hitting a gas line this morning, causing a strong smell of gas and evacuations in the area.
This happened in the 2600-block of Mall Drive in the Gulf Gates Estates community. There are no reports of injuries or transports.
The county says that crew were there to fix a sewer line but his a gas line while they were digging. The owner of one of the stores in the plaza told ABC7 that there was a strong smell of gas and that crews asked them to immediately leave the building.
The evacuations were ended about an hour later.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.