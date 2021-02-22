Crist call for feds to investigate Florida pop-up vaccine site placement

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWSB) - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, is calling for the Justice Department to look into concerns that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is establishing coronavirus vaccine distribution and administration sites to benefit political allies and donors, over the needs of higher risk communities and existing county waitlists.
Crist’s letter to Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson calls on the U.S. Department of Justice to determine if DeSantis’ actions violate federal law and warrant a full federal investigation.
Congressman Crist’s letter comes following reporting that DeSantis is prioritizing the distribution of vaccines to Republican-leaning communities, serving his deep-pocketed donors, while turning his back on communities with higher COVID infection and death rates.
“Time and time again, DeSantis has proven he is not up to the task of leading our state out of this pandemic as he continues to play politics with the health and well-being of vulnerable Floridians,” Crist was quoted in a news release sent Monday. “So far, over 30,000 Floridians have died and at least 1.8 million more have gotten sick, with minority communities and seniors hit the hardest. Instead of prioritizing people most at risk, the Governor has chosen – during the worst pandemic in a century – to help out his friends and donors. That is why I’m calling on the Department of Justice to investigate.”
