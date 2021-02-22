COVID-19 positivity rates remain steady on Thursday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.82%, showing a slight uptick from Friday.
Total Florida cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,872,923. Severe winter weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments, prompting vaccination sites to temporarily postpone scheduling new appointments.
Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 5.99% and 3.36% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 4,113 new cases have been reported, as well as 159 new deaths. The state is reporting 30.065 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 38,687
SECOND DOSE: 32,997
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 24,278
SECOND DOSE: 21,316
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total cases: 31,173
Total new cases since yesterday: 72
Total deaths in Manatee: 577
Total hospitalizations:1,342
New Hospitalizations: 3
Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,203
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,573
Total New cases since yesterday: 72
New deaths: 3
Total deaths in Sarasota: 718
Total hospitalizations: 1,229
New Hospitalizations: 0
Total people tested yesterday: 2,140
