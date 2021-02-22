COVID-19 positivity rates remain steady on Thursday’s update

By ABC7 Staff | February 22, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 3:05 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.82%, showing a slight uptick from Friday.

Total Florida cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,872,923. Severe winter weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments, prompting vaccination sites to temporarily postpone scheduling new appointments.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 5.99% and 3.36% respectively.

In the past 24 hours 4,113 new cases have been reported, as well as 159 new deaths. The state is reporting 30.065 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 38,687

SECOND DOSE: 32,997

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 24,278

SECOND DOSE: 21,316

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total cases: 31,173

Total new cases since yesterday: 72

Total deaths in Manatee: 577

Total hospitalizations:1,342

New Hospitalizations: 3

Total people tested YESTERDAY: 1,203

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 26,573

Total New cases since yesterday: 72

New deaths: 3

Total deaths in Sarasota: 718

Total hospitalizations: 1,229

New Hospitalizations: 0

Total people tested yesterday: 2,140

