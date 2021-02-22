Consumer complaints against credit-reporting agencies double during pandemic

A CFPB spokesperson told InvestigateTV that the agency is exploring the issue and released a written statement: “Consumers have submitted significantly more complaints during the pandemic. Complaints are the lifeblood of the CFPB and they drive the agency’s strategic thinking. The high complaint volume during COVID-19 is one of the reasons why Acting Director (Dave) Uejio announced that responding to economic hardship associated with COVID-19 will be one of the agency’s two priorities, along with promoting racial equity. The CFPB takes companies’ responsiveness to these complaints very seriously, and we are looking at how companies respond to complaints and what those complaints say when determining whether to prioritize exams or law enforcement action.”