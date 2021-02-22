Commissioner Fried to defy governor’s order on Limbaugh tribute

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Earlier this week Gov. Ron DeSantis proclaimed that the flags in Florida should be flown at half-staff in recognition of controversial conservative radio talk show host and Palm Beach resident Rush Limbaugh, who died of cancer last week.
Not everyone across the state has agreed with this order, in part to Limbaugh having segments on his programs that some consider to be hate speech. One of those in opposition is Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who announced she will issue direction to all of the offices in her purview to ignore the governor’s order.
“Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool,” Fried is quoted in a news release issued monday afternoon. “Therefore, I will notify all state offices under my direction to disregard the Governor’s forthcoming order to lower flags for Mr. Limbaugh – because we will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry, and division,” she said.
According to the Executive Office of the Governor’s flag protocol, the flag is primarily lowered for federal or state officials, and public servants such as law enforcement or firefighters.
