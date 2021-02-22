Cold front approaches the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we head into the new week, we will watch for an approaching cold front that will dive in late Monday into the overnight hours. This front will try to dissipate as it moves further toward land but we will likely still see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms from it.
Once the front moves through, temperatures will set back to the lower-70s for Tuesday but they will be on a steady climb for the rest of the week. By the end of the week and heading into the weekend, we could see highs in the mid-to-low-80s.
