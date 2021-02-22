Bradenton man arrested for illegal dumping

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Environmental Protection says Vincent Roberts has been arrested for allegedly dumping over 500 pounds of paint and solvents.
Roberts, 36, of Bradenton, allegedly dumped several 250-gallon totes of discarded paint and solvents on private property in Palmetto earlier this month. He was captured on an FDEP game camera on five separate occasions.
According to the FDEP, the material that was dumped did not meet the criteria for hazardous waste.
Roberts is being charged with littering exceeding 100 cubic feet or 500 pounds or for commercial purposes, which is a third-degree Felony. He is currently being held at the Manatee County Jail.
