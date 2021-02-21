‘Yappy Hour’ to benefit Manatee County Animal Services

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - On Sunday Feb. 21, Motorworks Brewing will be hosting Yappy Hour Extravaganza, benefiting the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services.
The event will feature food and drinks, as well as vendors. There will also be auctions and raffles.
In a news release, organizers say “pet owners are encouraged to bring their leashed pets to enjoy the day and help contribute to the Friends of Manatee County Animal Services, whose mission it is to work hand in hand with Manatee County Animal Services to enrich the lives of the shelter animals by raising funds to provide additional resources, medical care and heartworm treatment.”
The event will be from 1-4 p.m.
