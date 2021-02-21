Troopers continue to investigate fatal crash in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - A 40-year-old Port Charlotte man died in a crash on Saturday night in Englewood.
Englewood emergency personnel responded to the crash around 10:35 a.m. on Feb 20.
FHP reports that the man was driving south on Winchester Blvd. when he lost control before going on the grass shoulder. The driver then collided with a metal fence and a concrete pole.
The driver died on the scene. No other cars were reportedly involved with this crash. FHP continues to investigate the cause of the accident.
