Sunday Good Morning Suncoast Weekend Weather

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Warmer air returns for the afternoon with sunny skies. We’re tracking a cold front to the west, and as this front approaches Monday even warmer air moves in. A few showers will develop into Monday night. At this time, no severe weather looks likely with this front, just lighter showers. Then the front moves south and east by Tuesday morning. Skies are clearing Tuesday and temps drop back closer to our average high of 74°. And the Suncoast lives up to its name for the coming week, with gradually warmer temps each day. Which means a beautiful beach weekend to end February!