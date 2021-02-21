A Suncoast Hospital is now offering a new procedure to help Carotid Artery Disease patients

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Doctors at Manatee Memorial Hospital say there’s s a new way to treat artery disease’ and prevent future strokes. The hospital debuting their new TCAR’ procedure, which according to MMH is a minimally invasive procedure to for carotid artery disease patients.
It’s aimed to help prevent strokes in high-risk patients and doctors say this is an important new option to fight strokes. They say it’s also an ideal procedure for patients who are at high risk for complications.
According to a Manatee Memorial Hospital press release, “TCAR is unique in that blood flow is temporarily reversed during the procedure so that any small bits of plaque that may break off are diverted away from the brain, preventing a stroke. A stent is then placed inside the artery to stabilize the plaque, minimizing the risk of a future stroke.”
Doctors say patients who are over the age of 75 and have had surgeries such as neck surgeries are good candidates for TCAR.
For more information on the procedure, consult your physician and the hospital.
