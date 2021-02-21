Single-game tickets now on sale for Orioles Spring Training

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Single-game tickets for the Orioles spring training are now on sale.
The Orioles will play 14 games at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota.
Tickets are limited as only 1,833 fans will be allowed in attendance. This is about 25% of the stadium’s capacity and being done for health and safety reasons.
The opening day for the Orioles in Sarasota is Sunday, Feb 28, against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Health and safety measures are in place for all fans attending these games. You can find more information about these procedures here.
