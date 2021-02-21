Sarasota County residents receiving COVID-19 vaccination shots this weekend at a pop-up site in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A state sponsored COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site opened on Saturday in North Port. This two-day event is taking place at Suncoast Technical Institute.
People who are registered in the Sarasota County system received their appointment notification on Friday. 3000 doses of the vaccine will be administered throughout the weekend. Some residents ABC7 talked with say the overall process was very smooth. Many people at the site say they are happy to finally get the vaccine after waiting for many weeks.
“It’s like a miracle, I’ve been waiting so long and it seemed like my number was never going to come up,” said Mary Ellen Mobley, a Sarasota resident. “We got the call last night and texted back our reply that we would be here and in and out really quick, it’s really not a bad process at all.
People who got the vaccine on Saturday say they will receive their second dose in a few weeks. It’s not yet known if this pop-site in North Port will return.
