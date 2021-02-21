Miccosukee police officer dies in Sunday morning crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Miccosukee police officer has died in a crash on I-75 Sunday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol says the 43-year-old officer was driving west in his patrol car around mile marker 51 around 1:20 a.m., when a tire blew causing him to lose control of his vehicle. The vehicle then went onto the median and overturned several times. The officer was ejected from the car and came to rest on the median. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.
An investigation is underway but FHP is reporting that the officer was not wearing a seatbelt. There were no other cars involved in this crash.
