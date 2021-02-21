First dose appointment notices going out for Tuesday in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County has announced that the next round of first dose appointments will be going out today, Feb 21 at noon.
These appointments will be for the Sarasota Square Mall location and appointments will be for Tuesday, Feb 23.
Individuals receiving an appointment notice must confirm or decline the appointment. The notices will be sent through the county’s Vaccine Registration system and go by the “next in line” account number, not by ZIP code or location. The county says they are scheduling up to account number 27,215.
For more information, click here or call 941-861-VAXS (941-861-8297).
Monday, Feb. 22, the Department of Health will operate an afternoon second-dose clinic at the Sarasota Square Mall for individuals who received their first-dose of Moderna vaccine from DOH at Twin Lakes Park Jan. 18-22. Appointment notices for this clinic already went out. Individuals coming for their second dose appointment must bring their vaccine card.
