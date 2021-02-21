Englewood Man arrested on Federal Charges in the January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Justice Department officials say they’ve arrested an Englewood man along with five others in connection with the January 6th storming of the U.S. Capitol.
The man identified as 54-year-old Graydon Young was arrested on Monday in Tampa and he was turned over to U.S. Marshals the following day.
Young is a member of the Florida chapter of Oath Keepers. He and five others were added to a grand jury indictment as co-defendants in the case.
The federal indictment accuses Young and his co-defendants of forming into “a military-style stack’ formation that marched up the center steps on the east side of the U.S. Capitol, breached the door at the top, and then stormed the building.”
According to the Justice Department, “Young allegedly arranged, for himself and others, training by a Florida company that provides firearms and combat training,” in the days leading up to the January 6th Insurrection.
