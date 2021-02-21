A bit of a chill for the overnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures remained fairly cool to start of the weekend with highs not making it into the 70′s in Sarasota. Winds also left a damper on boating conditions with gust reaching up to 26mph in some locations. A small craft advisory is in place for coastal water until 10 o’clock in the morning on Sunday. Sunday looks quite sunny and a tad warmer. Rain chances hold off till overnight Monday but that chance still remains minimal. Temperatures will steadily climb through the week back to the 80′s by next weekend.