3,000 vaccine appointments going out for pop-up site Feb. 20-21 in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County health officials have announced that 3,000 first-dose appointment notifications will be sent out Friday for a pop-up clinic this Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 20-21, in North Port.
In a Twitter notice, @SRQCountyGov said the clinic will be set up at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane. The state will be using the county’s registration system to send out these appointment notifications. Appointment are scheduled in order of account number.
As of Friday, DOH-Sarasota will be scheduling up to account number 22,559. Details for a second-dose clinic for individuals who received their first dose from DOH between Jan. 18-22 are being finalized and more information will come later today.
