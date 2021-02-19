Stolarski Orthopedics

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Edward Stolarski, M.D., P.A.
Dr. Edward Stolarski offers the very latest treatment options for Complex Hip & Knee Revisions, Minimally Invasive Total Hip Replacement and Minimally Invasive Total Knee Replacement.
Dr. Stolarski is a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon with advanced training and interest in minimally invasive hip and knee replacements as well as complex revisions. Dr. Stolarski completed his ACGME accredited Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania under the mentorship of Drs. Paul Lotke, Jonathan Garino and Charles Nelson.
He previously practiced at the Cleveland Clinic where he played a large role in the development of their joint program. Dr. Stolarski is an industry leader and developer of new approaches to joint replacement allowing quicker rehabilitation and shorter hospital stays. His interest in research and the advancement of the treatment of arthritis keeps abreast of new developments such as computer/image guided joint replacement systems. He has published articles and textbook chapters in the orthopedic literature. Dr. Stolarski also welcomes those that have had their joints replaced and are now having problems.
He enjoys the complexity and challenges of problematic joint replacements.
PHONE: 941-365-6055
