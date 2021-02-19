Stolarski Orthopedics

He previously practiced at the Cleveland Clinic where he played a large role in the development of their joint program. Dr. Stolarski is an industry leader and developer of new approaches to joint replacement allowing quicker rehabilitation and shorter hospital stays. His interest in research and the advancement of the treatment of arthritis keeps abreast of new developments such as computer/image guided joint replacement systems. He has published articles and textbook chapters in the orthopedic literature. Dr. Stolarski also welcomes those that have had their joints replaced and are now having problems.