Showers and storms to move through on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get your jackets out as winter returns for a short time mainly from Friday night through Saturday morning. The same storm system which brought record cold and snow as far south as S. Texas for over a week is now throwing a front our way on Friday. The timing of the rain with this system looks to be after sunrise through the early afternoon on Friday.
Look for mainly showers on Friday with only one or two possible thunderstorms. The high on Friday will likely occur during the morning hours with temperatures in the low 70′s to start the day. There will be some patchy fog during the morning but once the rain moves in we will see the fog go away once the rain begins.
We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day with winds out of the SW to begin the day at 10-15 mph and then switching around to the NW at 15-20 mph later in the afternoon once the cold front moves through.
Temperatures will actually be dropping through the afternoon as those winds shift to the NW later in the day. The rain chance is at 70% on Friday and that is mainly during the late morning through the early afternoon.
Friday night will be chilly with winds out of the NNW at 10-20 mph and temperatures falling to the mid to upper 40′s inland and near 50 at the coast to start the day on Saturday. So if you have an early tee time on Saturday you will need to layer up as it will still be breezy on Saturday morning.
Saturday we will see plenty of sunshine with highs only in the mid to upper 60′s later in the day. Saturday night will be cool with temperatures dropping into the upper 40′s inland and low 50′s near the coast on Sunday. Sunday looks nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70′s and winds out of the east at 10 mph.
Monday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70′s under mostly cloudy skies as yet another cold front begins to move in. There is a slight chance for a few showers as the weak cold front moves through.
On Tuesday skies clear and highs will be in the low 70′s and lows in the low mid 50′s on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 75.
Boaters expect unsettled weather on Friday with some patchy fog in the morning around sunrise and then showers and some storms late morning early afternoon. The rain chance is at 70%. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 kts. to start the day and then switch around to the NW at 15-20 kts. later in the afternoon. Seas will be building to 3-5 feet by the afternoon. It will be choppy out over the unprotected waters.
