Showers and storms to move through on Friday

Boaters expect unsettled weather on Friday with some patchy fog in the morning around sunrise and then showers and some storms late morning early afternoon. The rain chance is at 70%. Winds will be out of the SW at 10-15 kts. to start the day and then switch around to the NW at 15-20 kts. later in the afternoon. Seas will be building to 3-5 feet by the afternoon. It will be choppy out over the unprotected waters.