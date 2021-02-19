Sailboat hits Point of Rocks reef, sinks

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County firefighters rescued a boater early Friday after he was trapped inside his sinking vessel.
Sarasota County sheriff’s deputies responded to Point of Rocks Circle at about 12:30 a.m. to a call about a sailboat that struck land and capsized at Point of Rocks reef. One occupant was on the boat and told deputies he became stuck in the cabin with a leg injury as the boat was taking on water.
Sarasota County firefighters entered the water were able to remove the victim from the sailboat. He was treated for minor injuries.
The sailboat was left in the water at Point of Rocks reef to be removed later.
