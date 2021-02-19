Not guilty plea entered in illegal dentistry case

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port woman accused of practicing dentistry in her home without a license has pleaded not guilty.
Ekaterina Gennadyevna Seletskaya’s written plea was entered by her attorney, Anthony Ryan, during her arraignment today in 12th Circuit Court.
Seletskaya was arrested in January and charged after investigators say she was offering unlicensed dentistry services out of her home.
She told investigators that she had been a dentist in Russia before moving to the U.S. In October, a complaint was made to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office that Seletskaya was offering dental services in her home to local Russian and Ukranian patients via word of mouth in the Warm Mineral Springs community.
A complaint said that Seletskaya was accepting cash payments for fillings, crowns and root canals. A search warrant turned up dental instruments and tools. She continued to deny doing dental work without a license.
She is charged with two felonies, practicing dental hygiene and dental assistant services outside of a license.
