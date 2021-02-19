2021 LECOM suncoast classic kicks off the 2021 golf season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Swing after swing, golf is officially back on the Suncoast with the 2021 LECOM Suncoast classic, which is also the first event on the Korn Ferry Tour.
“I think a lot of people are looking forward to attending this weekend,” said Tournament Director Justin Kristich.
This tournament draws nearly 150 golfers, many which are from the Suncoast and it’s just one week shy of the World Golf Championships, which are to be held at the nearby Concession Golf Club.
Kristich said Lakewood Ranch and the surrounding area are turning into a haven for those who love the game.
“We were already a hot spot and now with the addition of the tournament, I think we kind of secured that place as a mecca,” said Kristich.
Lakewood National Golf Director Todd Van Meer said it’s a mecca that is getting attention in the form of outsiders learning about the quality of our local golf courses.
“As far as the area people found out about the place pretty quickly and how good the golf courses are,” said Van Meer.
Van Meer said all this attention benefits the community, thanks to the popularity of the sport.
“I think it’s great for the area because it’s a big golfing community,” said Van Meer.
Tournament play started Thursday and will run until Sunday.
