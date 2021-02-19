How do we prevent a Texas-sized power outage in Florida?

There are big differences in the way both states generate power. Natural gas is the biggest fuel in both states, over 65% in Florida according to the Florida Public Service Commission. Both states use similar amounts of coal and nuclear energy. The big difference is in wind power. Texas generates 20% of its power from wind while Florida produces less than half a percent. The loss of wind energy was one of the big problems in Texas this week. Frozen natural gas lines were the other major problem in the state.