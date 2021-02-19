First Alert Weather: Rain likely today as a cold front brings a chilly night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The much advertised cold front, that plunged much of the country into a winter nightmare, will finally push through the Suncoast today. It will cool us down but it will not have anything like the cold air other parts of the south have seen. Our overnight lows will dip into the upper 40′s tonight and top out in the upper 60′s tomorrow, and that’s it. We will have a few days in the 7 days ahead that come close to 80 but most days will be in the mid 70′s. As the front move into the area, our chances for rain will spike to 60%. While severe weather is unlikely, moderate rainfall may bring .5 inches to our rain bucket in isolated cases. Widespread, the rainfall will likely bring 1/4 inch or less.