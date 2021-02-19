City of Sarasota extends public health emergency

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has extended its declaration of a local citywide public health emergency through Feb. 26 following a weekly review, as required by the City Charter, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The emergency order was issued Friday by City Manager Marlon Brown.
The city’s temporary street closure program allows additional space for outdoor dining to help restaurants and retailers severely impacted by the pandemic. The following temporary closures are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday:
- Lemon Avenue, from Main Street to State Street
- Main Street, from Mira Mar Court to South Palm Avenue
City Hall and other city buildings are now open to the public, and face coverings are required. Some offices, including Permitting, are open by appointment only. Call (941) 263-6000 to schedule an appointment, or visit www.SarasotaFL.gov for online services.
Additional resources
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is now offering COVID-19 vaccine to high-risk, front-line health care workers and those 65 and older who are Florida residents. Registration can be completed online via the department’s website or by calling 941-861-VAXS.
A state-run, walk-up COVID-19 testing site is available at Robert L. Taylor Community Complex, 1845 34th St., every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until daily testing capacity is reached.
A state-supported, drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is available at the Sarasota Kennel Club, 5400 Old Bradenton Road, daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until testing capacity is reached.
Testing is open to everyone, regardless of residency or symptoms, and no appointments are necessary. For more information about state-supported testing sites and a list of frequently asked questions, visit floridadisaster.org/covid19/testing-sites.
A Sarasota-specific call center for questions and concerns about COVID-19 is available through the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County: 941-861-2883. Subject matter experts are available Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The most current, official information on COVID-19 in Florida can be found at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19. A 24/7 hotline is also available: 1 (866) 779-6121.
