Arrest made in Bradenton 2012 double homicide

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a 9-year-old double murder case.
Investigators say Jamal Blakely, 26, was a suspect in the original investigation when roommates Adrian Velasquez Baca, 42, and Mauricio Maldonado Conde, 55, were found shot to death inside their home on 61st Ave. Terr. E. in Bradenton in February 2012.
Detectives were able to gather detailed information and evidence that linked Jamal Blakely to the crime, according of a news release issued Friday. Blakely, who is currently in prison serving a 35-year sentence for sexual battery, was charged Thursday with two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.