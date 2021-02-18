5-year-old cancer patient made honorary deputy

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Five-year-old Jeremiah, like a lot of kids, has a fascination with first responders. He says he hopes to become a police officer or deputy one day.
But last year, Jeremiah was diagnosed with neurobalstoma, a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells. So the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Pediatric Cancer Foundation, made him an honorary deputy Thursday.
Jeremiah met Sheriff Rick Wells and deputies from various units including the K-9s, and even had the opportunity to climb inside the SWAT Team’s BearCat armored vehicle.
Additional video of Jeremiah, who also serves as an ambassador for the Foundation, with deputies will also be featured at NPCF’s Sarasota Fashion Funds the Cure fundraising event March 6 at the University Town Center mall. For more info on the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, visit: www.NationalPCF.org.
