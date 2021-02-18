Turtles off coast of Texas suffer from ‘cold-stunning’ in sudden drop of temperature

The extreme and sudden drop to colder temperatures quite literally stuns the turtle. Mote says you can tell if a turtle has been stunned because they will appear extremely still, drifting in the water. And while the waters here in Florida do not get cold enough to stun sea turtles on our coast, the aquarium says their facility is the perfect rehab escape for other overburdened marine labs, as experts help the turtles slowly warm back up in our waters.