Sarasota Square Mall vaccination clinic closed Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be no first or second-dose vaccination clinics on Friday, Feb. 19, at Sarasota Square Mall, the Sarasota Department of Health has announced.
The registration and information station inside the mall will also be closed. Individuals needing assistance with their account, appointment or general questions should call the Sarasota County Vaccine Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or contact team members through direct message on county social media (@SRQCountyGov).
Persons due for their second dose should wait for the the next round of appointment notices. Those who received their first-dose through the health department are in the DOH system, and their second dose is earmarked specifically for them. Once more allotments arrive, additional appointments will be scheduled.
Persons asking about first-dose deliveries are also asked to remain patient as some vaccine supplies have been delayed due to weather. DOH has issued appointments through account number 21,163, This number will not change until more vaccine arrives and additional appointments are ready for scheduling.
Please continue to monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for continued updates and information.
