Pop-up vaccine program working, DeSantis says

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the effectiveness of the state’s pop-up vaccine site strategy Thursday morning, speaking to reporters as seniors lined up to receive shots at a 55-and-older community in Pinellas Park.
“We have an expeditionary capability” to deliver the vaccine on short notice, he said. “Give us 24-to-48 hours notice, and we can knock out 1,000, 2,000, 3,000 doses very quickly.” These pop-up sites deliver additional vaccine over and above doses already delivered, he added.
While Thursday morning’s vaccine distribution was being restricted to residents in the Mainlands of Tamarac community, he stressed it’s the local government and community leaders who set the rules on who can get vaccinated at these pop-up sites.
DeSantis did not address the controversy created Wednesday when it was questioned why two pop-up sites in Manatee County were located in the county’s more affluent areas. DeSantis defended the choice of the locations of the sites, saying they had a high concentration of senior citizens, who are first in line to be vaccinated.
