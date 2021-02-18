‘It all starts with me:’ Commissioner Baugh takes responsibility for Manatee vaccine distribution controversy

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - During a Manatee County Commission work session Thursday, Commissioner Vanessa Baugh apologized and took responsibility for the controversy over the distribution of vaccines in Manatee County.
He pushed back against the accusations that coronavirus vaccines were being distributed in more affluent ZIP codes in Manatee County. The sites are set up in 34211 and 34202 and were selected by Baugh.
ABC7 attempted to speak to Baugh after the event but she drove away.
During the work session, she took full responsibility for the locations chosen and asserted that DeSantis was blameless. She pointed out that she herself had not yet received a vaccine. The distribution and ZIP code choice, she said, all started with her.
She also apologized to Gov. DeSantis for any backlash.
“I also again want to apologize to Governor DeSantis because I feel like I put him in jeopardy because of Lakewood Ranch,” she said.
‘The Florida Department of Health has a ZIP code break down where you can view the total number of cases in each area in Manatee County.
