Former paramedic convicted in girlfriend’s 2016 murder

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A former paramedic has been found guilty of the murder of his girlfriend in 2016.
Prosecutors with the Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office secured the verdict Thursday against Thomas Elmore Jr., 48. Elmore shot his girlfriend inside their Riverview home and then insisted to investigators that she had died by suicide.
The crime occurred on Sept. 22, 2016. Tamara Naish, a 48-year-old nurse, was found dead after Elmore reported her death to law enforcement and deputies responded to the home. Based on the condition of her remains, she clearly had been dead for at least 36 hours.
Despite working as a paramedic and understanding the importance of promptly contacting law enforcement, Elmore initially claimed he had found his girlfriend dead on their bathroom floor and then waited 24 hours before contacting the sheriff’s office because he was distraught.
Elmore insisted Naish died by suicide, but investigators quickly determined she had been shot twice. She also had a defensive wound on her hand from trying to block the shot.
The gun had been placed in Naish’s left hand, even though she was right-handed. The medical examiner determined it would have been impossible for her to have shot herself, based on the available evidence.
“This delivers justice for Tamara Naish and her family. As a nurse, she dedicated her career to helping others. Her life was taken so heartlessly, and now the man who did it — and lied about it — will pay for it,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.
Elmore will be sentenced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.