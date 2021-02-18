First Alert Weather: Warm and humid today before a Friday cold front

Tomorrow a cold front will approach by mid-morning and bring a good chance for showers and possibly a thunderstorm. The rain chances will come in two waves. The first wave, in mid-morning will have about a 60% chance, and the second, closer to evening drive-time, about a 40% chance. Once the rains end the winds will shift and pick up speed. Cooler air will move in and Friday night lows will dip into the 40′s. Saturday will be chilly with a breezy wind and temperatures in the mid to upper 60′s. We will have plenty of weekend sunshine and warm Sunday to the mid 70′s.