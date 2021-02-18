COVID-19 positivity rates remain steady on Thursday’s update

By ABC7 Staff | February 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 4:17 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.4%, which is a slight dip from Wednesday’s dashboard update.

Total cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,849,744 since March. Icy weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments.

Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 3.86% and 4.14% respectively. That’s nearly a 50% drop in positivity in Manatee County.

In the past 24 hours 5,073 new cases have been reported, as well as 163 new deaths. The state is reporting 29,474 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:

SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 35,593

SECOND DOSE: 29,664

MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 23,240

SECOND DOSE: 20,165

CASE DATA FOR MANATEE

Total Cases: 30,763   Residents: 30,159   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 604

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 568   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,331     Non-Residents: 35

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 103   Median Age: 42

Gender:   Male: 13,944  (46%)   Female: 15,879 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 336 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 2,559  (8%)   White: 18,431  (61%)   Other: 4,883  (16%)   Unknown/No Data: 4,286  (14%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 6,993  (23%)   Not-Hispanic: 16,292  (54%)   Unknown/No Data: 6,874  (23%)

CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA

Total Cases: 26,229   Residents: 25,062   Residents Not in Florida: 0   Non-Residents: 1,167

Conditions and Care   Deaths: 701   Hospitalizations*     Residents: 1,223     Non-Residents: 52

Demographics of Cases

Age:   Age Range: 0 to 105   Median Age: 49

Gender:   Male: 11,645  (46%)   Female: 13,303 (53%)   Unknown/No data: 114 (<1%)

Race:   Black: 1,440  (6%)   White: 17,743  (71%)   Other: 1,952  (8%)   Unknown/No Data: 3,927  (16%)

Ethnicity:   Hispanic: 2,828  (11%)   Not-Hispanic: 14,305  (57%)   Unknown/No Data: 7,929  (32%)

