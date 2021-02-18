COVID-19 positivity rates remain steady on Thursday’s update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.4%, which is a slight dip from Wednesday’s dashboard update.
Total cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,849,744 since March. Icy weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments.
Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 3.86% and 4.14% respectively. That’s nearly a 50% drop in positivity in Manatee County.
In the past 24 hours 5,073 new cases have been reported, as well as 163 new deaths. The state is reporting 29,474 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 35,593
SECOND DOSE: 29,664
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 23,240
SECOND DOSE: 20,165
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 30,763 Residents: 30,159 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 604
Conditions and Care Deaths: 568 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,331 Non-Residents: 35
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,944 (46%) Female: 15,879 (53%) Unknown/No data: 336 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,559 (8%) White: 18,431 (61%) Other: 4,883 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,286 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,993 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,292 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,874 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,229 Residents: 25,062 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,167
Conditions and Care Deaths: 701 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,223 Non-Residents: 52
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,645 (46%) Female: 13,303 (53%) Unknown/No data: 114 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,440 (6%) White: 17,743 (71%) Other: 1,952 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,927 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,828 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,305 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,929 (32%)
