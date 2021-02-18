Cold front to bring rain on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More sunshine is expected on Thursday compared to what we experienced on Wednesday. We should see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times throughout the day. Temperatures will be warming up into the upper 70′s near the beaches and low 80′s elsewhere. Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph.
Thursday night look for increasing cloudiness out ahead of Friday’s cold front. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows on Friday in the mid to upper 60′s. Friday look for cloudy skies and a good chance for showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two as the cold front moves through during the late morning and early afternoon.
It won’t be an all day rain on Friday but for a couple of hours there will be a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms which are expected to stay below the severe level threshold as they move through.
It will be windy Friday and it will stay that way through most of Saturday. The wind will switch around to the NNW late Friday and this will bring in the chilly weather Friday night and Saturday morning. A jacket or sweater will be necessary if you plan on outdoor activities Friday night and early Saturday morning.
We will see plenty of sunshine on Saturday which will warm things up into the mid to upper 60′s. Saturday night look for clear skies and cool temperatures with lows in the upper 40′s to near 50.
Sunday looks great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70′s and no chance for rain as high pressure moves in. Should be a really nice beach day.
Monday we get a little fading cold front to move through later in the day. We will still see temperatures warm into the mid 70′s for most under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will be a bit cooler but not much with highs back to more seasonable temperatures in the low 70′s.
For boaters expect winds out of the south at 10-15 kts. and seas 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on the waters.
