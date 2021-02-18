1 arrested for DUI manslaughter in fatal 2020 Charlotte County crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 50-year-old Port Charlotte man has been arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter after authorities say he struck and killed a 22-year-old Cape Coral woman.
The crash happened on U.S. 41 on Nov. 13 of last year. According to an affidavit, the 50-year-old male was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes approaching Morningside Drive where he struck a car head-on, killing the driver. A third vehicle was also struck, but that driver received minor injuries
The alleged drunk driver, whose name has not been released, has been charged with DUI manslaughter, DUI injury to another, four counts of DUI property damage and driving while license revoked involving death.
He was arrested Thursday and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.