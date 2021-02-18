Animal charity CEO faces new fraud charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The convicted former CEO of a Tampa Bay-area animal charity faces new charges of filing false pet insurance claims.
Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office prosecutors have filed six new felony fraud charges against Albert Adams, who ran the nonprofit organization Soaring Paws.
Investigators allege Adams signed up for a pet insurance policy, which would reimburse him for his pets’ medical expenses. He then filed five claims and received payment last year for nearly $13,000 worth of procedures for his two pet dogs that were never performed. The pet insurance provider, Healthy Paws, suspected fraud and contacted law enforcement.
“People who support animals have big hearts, and when you scam them, we prosecutors have long memories. Fraud against pet donors, and now fraud against pet insurers. If you refuse to learn your lesson and come up with an honest way to make a living, we’re going to hold you accountable,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said.
Adams is charged with one count of organized fraud less than $20,000, and five counts of false statement in support of an insurance claim less than $20,000. Each charge is a third-degree felony.
He also faces penalties for violating his probation. In 2018, Hillsborough prosecutors convicted Adams of defrauding donors to his Soaring Paws charity after he used donations that were intended to help fly abused animals to new homes to instead pay for his own personal expenses.
