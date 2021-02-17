State focused on Seniors First approach for vaccines, people with underlying conditions wondering when it’s their turn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) -The state has taken a senior first approach when it comes to the distribution of the vaccine across Florida. During a press conference last week in Venice Governor DeSantis reiterated seniors will remain a priority for now. In an executive order he signed in December the Governor noted seniors 65 and older and frontline healthcare workers could receive the vaccine. The same order noted hospitals can administer the vaccine to any one under 65 that has a weakened immune system. The problem? Hospitals we’ve reached out to over the last several weeks say they don’t have sufficient doses of the vaccine to open it up to patients under 65 with underlying health conditions.