Sarasota PD asking for leads in 2017 disappearance and death of teen
Search continues for Jabez Spann's killer. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | February 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 1:11 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two years ago Wednesday, the remains of a Sarasota teen were found in Palmetto.

Jabez Spann was 14-years-old when he disappeared on Labor Day in 2017. He was last seen at a candlelight vigil on 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue in Sarasota, just two blocks away from his home. A witness saw Spann with two other boys at around one in the morning that night; he disappeared just hours later.

His family believes he may have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs.

