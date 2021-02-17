Sarasota PD asking for leads in 2017 disappearance and death of teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two years ago Wednesday, the remains of a Sarasota teen were found in Palmetto.
Jabez Spann was 14-years-old when he disappeared on Labor Day in 2017. He was last seen at a candlelight vigil on 22nd Street and Palmadelia Avenue in Sarasota, just two blocks away from his home. A witness saw Spann with two other boys at around one in the morning that night; he disappeared just hours later.
His family believes he may have witnessed the murder of 31-year-old Travis Combs.
Here is the 911 call reporting the discovery of his body.
