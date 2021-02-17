Sarasota County Sheriffs Office: Overdose leads to manslaughter charge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriffs Office has charged a Venice man for manslaughter following an overdose in May 2020.
Cristos Karamitsos allegedly picked up the victim, who was a friend, after he was released from the county’s correctional facility. The two then proceeded to visit several convenience stores before they made their way back to Karamitsos’ house.
The sheriff’s office says Karamitsos then left the victim in his car for several hours to return to find the victim stiff and barely conscious. He then allegedly drove the victim to his mother’s house without calling 911. At the victim’s mother’s house, CPR was initiated and his uncle dialed 911. Karamitsos reportedly fled the scene.
It was later discovered that the victim, whose name is not being released in accordance with Marsy’s law, died due to intoxication by Fentanyl.
Karamitsos allegedly used drugs with the victim for many years and was aware the victim underwent bypass surgery due to heart damage related to drug abuse.
When deputies attempted to take Karamitsos into custody, he allegedly was seen tossing syringes and a spoon, commonly associated with narcotics use, out of his car window. He was then arrested and now faces a single count of manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of narcotic equipment, and destruction of evidence.
Karamitsos has been arrested more than a dozen times for crimes included domestic battery, fleeing to elude, and several drug charges.
