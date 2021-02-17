Manatee County postpones Bennett Park vaccinations this week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will be reaching out to 5,100 seniors to reschedule Bennett Park COVID-19 vaccinations for Feb 18 and 19.
These appointments are being rescheduled due to the inclement weather hitting all across the country causing delays in the delivery of the vaccines.
The new appointment dates will be moved to Feb 25 and 26 and a public safety announcement will go out to those scheduled to inform them of their new appointment date.
