HCSO releases bodycam footage of rescue of child at center of Amber Alert
Body camera footage shows the rescue of Tinnley West. (Source: HCSO)
By ABC7 Staff | February 17, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST - Updated February 17 at 2:44 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has release body camera footage of a deputy safely recovering the baby girl at the center of an Amber Alert.

Tinnley Sage West was found safe Tuesday after the stolen vehicle she was in was found abandoned three miles from where it had been taken.

Master Corporal John Seale located the stolen vehicle with Tinnley inside at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Brandon. You can watch the video below of the rescue.

Surveillance footage showed a man walking in a nearby neighborhood. Authorities believe he is the suspect and had been asking for rides prior to the theft. He is still at large.

The Suspect in the Amber Alert is still at large. He was caught on surveillance video. (Source: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

If you have information on the suspect, contact HCSO immediately.

