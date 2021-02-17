HCSO releases bodycam footage of rescue of child at center of Amber Alert

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has release body camera footage of a deputy safely recovering the baby girl at the center of an Amber Alert.
Tinnley Sage West was found safe Tuesday after the stolen vehicle she was in was found abandoned three miles from where it had been taken.
Master Corporal John Seale located the stolen vehicle with Tinnley inside at St. Andrews Methodist Church in Brandon. You can watch the video below of the rescue.
Surveillance footage showed a man walking in a nearby neighborhood. Authorities believe he is the suspect and had been asking for rides prior to the theft. He is still at large.
If you have information on the suspect, contact HCSO immediately.
