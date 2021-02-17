First Alert Weather: Warmer with showers Wednesday

We will stay warm for two days. As the warm front lifts north today it will take the rain chance with it and tomorrow should be rain-free but humid. Friday is a different story. The second winter storm of the week, now moving through the deep south, will bring a cold front into the Suncoast on Friday. The front will trigger showers and possibly thunderstorms, but the risk of severe weather seems to be confined to the northern Gulf coast and north-central Florida and not the Suncoast. Timing currently seems to be late morning and early afternoon for the storms, followed by a breezy north wind that will turn it cooler in the afternoon. Highs Friday and Saturday will be in the 60′s with lows in the 40′s.