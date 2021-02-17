FDOH: Florida positivity rate needle barely moves in Wednesday’s Dashboard Update

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health is reporting a statewide positivity rate of 6.42%, which is a slight dip from Tuesday’s dashboard update.
Total cases of COVID-19 have approached 1,844,627 since March. Icy weather across the U.S. is still causing delays in vaccine shipments.
Manatee and Sarasota counties are reporting positivity rates of 6.82% and 3.62% respectively.
In the past 24 hours 7,253 new cases have been reported, as well as 157 new deaths. The state is reporting 29,311 total deaths since March. An increase in death totals does not mean that all deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
In Sarasota County, one reported COVID-19 death has been removed from the stats. Here are the latest totals in the Suncoast:
SARASOTA VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 36,630
SECOND DOSE: 28,924
MANATEE VACCINES: FIRST DOSE: 22,516
SECOND DOSE: 19,836
CASE DATA FOR MANATEE
Total Cases: 30,737 Residents: 30,134 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 603
Conditions and Care Deaths: 564 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,323 Non-Residents: 35
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 103 Median Age: 42
Gender: Male: 13,936 (46%) Female: 15,862 (53%) Unknown/No data: 336 (<1%)
Race: Black: 2,556 (8%) White: 18,405 (61%) Other: 4,879 (16%) Unknown/No Data: 4,294 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 6,986 (23%) Not-Hispanic: 16,257 (54%) Unknown/No Data: 6,891 (23%)
CASE DATA FOR SARASOTA
Total Cases: 26,193 Residents: 25,028 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 1,165
Conditions and Care Deaths: 700 Hospitalizations* Residents: 1,218 Non-Residents: 52
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 105 Median Age: 49
Gender: Male: 11,631 (46%) Female: 13,284 (53%) Unknown/No data: 113 (<1%)
Race: Black: 1,439 (6%) White: 17,728 (71%) Other: 1,943 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 3,918 (16%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 2,828 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 14,285 (57%) Unknown/No Data: 7,915 (32%)
